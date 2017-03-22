Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 stabbing

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man during a fight outside a fast-food restaurant that may have been sparked by spilled coffee.

The Stanford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nRwfCQ ) reports that 17-year-old Marquest Hall entered his plea Tuesday in the March 2015 stabbing death of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles. Hall faces 20 years in prison at sentencing on May 18.

Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult and proceedings were held in open court.

Hall was originally charged with murder and faced up to 60 years behind bars if convicted at trial.

Prosecutors say the victim was coming out of a McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend, and may have spilled some on them.