3 Cheshire stores receive infractions for improperly selling tobacco

By Published: Updated:
--FILE -- A Cheshire police cruiser

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — After several stores in Cheshire were given compliance inspections for their sale of tobacco, three stores received infractions for improper selling practices on Wednesday.

The Cheshire Police Department and State of Connecticut Prevention Services from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services ran 14 different compliance checks. They found that three stores failed inspection by selling tobacco products to underage agents who were working for the State of Connecticut.

The three stores that face administrative penalties are Route 70 Wine & Spirits, Cheshire Food Stop, and ASHA Gas. These stores could face further fines and retraining of employees.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s