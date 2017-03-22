3 Cheshire stores receive infractions for improperly selling tobacco

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — After several stores in Cheshire were given compliance inspections for their sale of tobacco, three stores received infractions for improper selling practices on Wednesday.

The Cheshire Police Department and State of Connecticut Prevention Services from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services ran 14 different compliance checks. They found that three stores failed inspection by selling tobacco products to underage agents who were working for the State of Connecticut.

The three stores that face administrative penalties are Route 70 Wine & Spirits, Cheshire Food Stop, and ASHA Gas. These stores could face further fines and retraining of employees.