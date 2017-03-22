Tractor Trailer carrying fruit overturns on I-91 North in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — There are delays on I-91 northbound in Cromwell after it was closed due to overturned tractor trailer Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police were dispatched to I-91 Northbound in Cromwell, between exits 20 and 21 Wednesday morning, on a report of an overturned tractor trailer.

State troopers say the truck was carrying about 75,000 pounds of fruit on-board, when it overturned into the woods. Luckily, the tractor trailer was never breached, so crews did not have to unload it.

The driver of the tractor trailer, who suffered minor bumps and bruises, was taken to Hartford Hospital as a precaution.

The right lane near the accident was closed as crews worked to clear the area and investigate, but has since reopened.