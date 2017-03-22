Troopers arrest 22-year-old on active warrants, heroin possession

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old has been arrested after state police found him in possession of heroin.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, troopers saw a car driving through the Putnam Projects. They say 22-year-old Johnathan Putnam was driving the car and that he held three active warrants for failure to appear. Troopers pulled him over and arrested him for the warrants.

During the arrest, Putnam said he had just bought heroin in Hartford. Troopers say they found and seized a clear, knotted baggie containing several grams of heroin.

Putnam was charged with possession of heroin, two counts of second-degree failure to appear and first-degree failure to appear. He is held on a combined bond of $75,645 and is due in court on Thursday.