Tweed argues against law capping runway length



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The future of Tweed New Haven Airport is now in the hands of a Hartford federal judge.

The Airport Authority is fighting a state law that doesn’t allow any expansion of the main runway at Tweed. They said that the only commercial airplane with service out of Tweed now is phasing out the aircraft used for New Haven to Philadelphia flights. The American Airlines replacement aircraft will require at least 600 more feet of runway. The main runway at Tweed now is 5,600 feet, making it one of the smallest commercial service airport runways in the country.

The Authority said instead of losing the only commercial carrier, a longer runway would be a boon for more airlines to bring services to Greater New Haven.

“That’s the good news,” said Hugh Manke, a lawyer representing the New Haven Airport Authority. “We have a number of carriers very much interested in having flights from Tweed to places like Orlando, San Antonio, Charlotte. Soon as we get a longer runway we’re very confident.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Richardson made no ruling Wednesday. It is expected to come in several weeks. The state lawyer arguing on behalf of maintaining the current law on the runway length did not comment when asked.