Tweed argues against law capping runway length

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Tweed New Haven Regional Airport (WTNH)


HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The future of Tweed New Haven Airport is now in the hands of a Hartford federal judge.

The Airport Authority is fighting a state law that doesn’t allow any expansion of the main runway at Tweed. They said that the only commercial airplane with service out of Tweed now is phasing out the aircraft used for New Haven to Philadelphia flights. The American Airlines replacement aircraft will require at least 600 more feet of runway. The main runway at Tweed now is 5,600 feet, making it one of the smallest commercial service airport runways in the country.

The Authority said instead of losing the only commercial carrier, a longer runway would be a boon for more airlines to bring services to Greater New Haven.

“That’s the good news,” said Hugh Manke, a lawyer representing the New Haven Airport Authority. “We have a number of carriers very much interested in having flights from Tweed to places like Orlando, San Antonio, Charlotte. Soon as we get a longer runway we’re very confident.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Richardson made no ruling Wednesday. It is expected to come in several weeks. The state lawyer arguing on behalf of maintaining the current law on the runway length did not comment when asked.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s