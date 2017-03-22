“Wheel of Fortune” contestant loses the game but wins the internet

(WTNH)– If you’re wondering why everyone is talking about “Wheel of Fortune” today, it’s because of Tuesday night’s epic fail by a contestant named Kevin.

During the game show, Kevin was left to solve the following puzzle:

A S T R E E T C A R N A _ E D D E S I R E

Kevin spun the wheel, as players do, landing on a pink $600 tile and narrowly missing the dreaded “Bankrupt.”

What should have been an easy guess of the letter “M” and a cause for celebration, was instead a fail so epic it went viral. For some unknown reason, at that moment Kevin decided to call out the letter “K.”

If Alex Trebek hosted Wheel of Fortune, he would have clowned this contestant until the credits rolled pic.twitter.com/6WYyZSW9NA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2017

Yes, Kevin thought the answer was “A Streetcar Naked Desire” and not the 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams entitled “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

After a few groans, host Pat Sajack could only let out a “No.” Fortunately, for the next contestant Lisa, she knew of the classic play and correctly solved the puzzle.

Lisa may have won the game but today Kevin won the internet.