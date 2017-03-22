Wind causes damage all across Connecticut Wednesday

(WTNH) — Cold arctic blasts, sustained winds, swirling, whipping gusts; Mother Nature beat on Connecticut from border to border.

Wednesday morning, tree branches dropped live power lines onto an Amtrak train heading from Boston to Washington D.C. Travelers were stuck for hours. Captain Herschel Wadley of the New Haven Fire Department says live electric lines pop and crack, even burning a metal pole on a nearby fence.

“There was a lot of smoldering and firefighters did a really good job keeping people back and we are always taught to respect electricity and we don’t rush in when electricity is involved,” said Wadley.

OSHA is investigating an accident on Route 2 and Interstate 84 where an excavator flipped off the overpass. The driver was ejected through the windshield and landed down below the pavement. He was taken to Hartford Hospital and pronounced dead. In this investigation they’re saying the wind most likely did not cause the accident, but they’re not ruling it out as they are still putting all the pieces together.

However, wind is to blame for the death in Avon as a school bus driver was killed when wind blew a tree down on the cab of his bus.

A giant tree crashed to the ground taking out wires blocking traffic in Old Lyme. It happen near Liam Flanagan’s house.

“Like in all the hurricanes it would sway in the wind and everything, so I just knew it was going to happen,” said Flanagan.

The scene played out across Connecticut. At the height of the windstorm, more than a quarter of electric customers in Naugatuck were without power. And crews are working quickly to restore the power, the strong winds make it dangerous for them to go up into the buckets, which also delayed repairs.

The electric company wants to remind customers to always treat downed power lines as if they are live and call in a power outage immediately.