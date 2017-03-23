3 students surprised with scholarships to Trinity College

WTNH.com Staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High school seniors all over Connecticut are living on pins and needles waiting to hear if their college dreams will come true.

This week is College Awareness Week at the Global Communications Academy in Hartford. The Awareness Pep Rally on Thursday delivered dreams and lots of tears.

Members of the senior class have been anxiously waiting to find out what colleges they’ve been accepted to. When the seniors saw the mascot from Trinity College in Hartford come dancing in, they were unsure what was coming next. Emotions started to flow from the seniors with happy and hopeful tears.

A representative from Trinity College called three students forward citing them for their hard work, good grades and after school activities.

Today, they are being rewarded by not only being admitted to Trinity, but being admitted by full scholarship,” the representative said of the three students.

Scholarship recipient Tiana Starks summed up her feelings in two words.

“Blessed and shocked,” she said.

The surprise was a shock to the three students and their parents.

“My first thought, this is really happening? Then I thought, my parents won’t have to work so i’m able to go to med school without my parents having to worry about undergrad and med school,” a scholarship recipient said.

Giovanni Jones couldn’t believe what he was hearing. His hard fought dream was coming true.

“It’s been a rough four years of high school. I’ve been staying up all night, doing essays crying. What if I don’t pass? Rewarding.”

The trio saw their hard work and dedication truly paid off.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s