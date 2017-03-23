3 students surprised with scholarships to Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — High school seniors all over Connecticut are living on pins and needles waiting to hear if their college dreams will come true.

This week is College Awareness Week at the Global Communications Academy in Hartford. The Awareness Pep Rally on Thursday delivered dreams and lots of tears.

Members of the senior class have been anxiously waiting to find out what colleges they’ve been accepted to. When the seniors saw the mascot from Trinity College in Hartford come dancing in, they were unsure what was coming next. Emotions started to flow from the seniors with happy and hopeful tears.

A representative from Trinity College called three students forward citing them for their hard work, good grades and after school activities.

Today, they are being rewarded by not only being admitted to Trinity, but being admitted by full scholarship,” the representative said of the three students.

Scholarship recipient Tiana Starks summed up her feelings in two words.

“Blessed and shocked,” she said.

The surprise was a shock to the three students and their parents.

“My first thought, this is really happening? Then I thought, my parents won’t have to work so i’m able to go to med school without my parents having to worry about undergrad and med school,” a scholarship recipient said.

Giovanni Jones couldn’t believe what he was hearing. His hard fought dream was coming true.

“It’s been a rough four years of high school. I’ve been staying up all night, doing essays crying. What if I don’t pass? Rewarding.”

The trio saw their hard work and dedication truly paid off.