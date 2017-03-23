Aerial inspections of electric lines in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections near its high-voltage electric lines this week in Connecticut.

A helicopter will fly over Eversource’s transmission line corridors to check for any problems with trees or other vegetation.

The aerial inspections begin on Thursday morning and will continue through next week until March 31st. You can expect to see helicopters on those days from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

At some point in the week, the lines in Waterford and surrounding towns will also be inspected.