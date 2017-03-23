Areas of eastern Connecticut could see gypsy moth infestation

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — For the third straight year, areas of eastern Connecticut could see a gypsy moth infestation.

That could mean a defoliation of more than 200,000 acres of trees.

On Thursday, the State Entomologist and the State Forester showed News 8 what egg casings look like. Each casing can contain hundreds of eggs.

The drought caused past infestations so fingers are crossed for a rainy spring.

Without the spring and early summer rains, we haven’t seen our gypsy moth fungus entomophaga maimaiga kick in and control the gypsy moth population, Kirby Stafford the State Entomologist said.

If you see the egg casings, you can scrape them off, put them in soapy water or soak them with a mixture of water and soybean oil to suffocate them.

