Bundle up for possibly record low temperatures

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We could see near record temperatures Thursday so before you head out the door make sure you are prepared.

It is a cold day for March. Record-setting cold, possibly. But considering that we did not have all that many bone-chilling days in winter, 20 degrees on March 23rd just doesn’t seem that bad. In fact, I was talking to some of the people waiting on the train platform in Milford and they said they will take Thursday’s cold over Wednesday’s wind.

Folks waiting for the train in Milford are bundled up, but say yesterday’s wind was worse than today’s cold. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/b8zik6YXyR — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 23, 2017

You have to keep in mind, we’re talking about people who spend their days in Manhattan where the big building funnel those winds and make them feel even stronger. With that in mind, folks say the wind chill they felt coming home Wednesday was worse than the air temperature they are feeling Thursday morning.

One woman even had a positive spin on the colder temperatures. She sees it as a weight loss plan.

“Because your body has to burn up calories to keep your body warm,” said Pam Pohlman, Milford.

Another commuter tells me he didn’t even know we were expecting possibly record low temperatures, so he didn’t bundle up. Good luck to him. Since you’re reading this right now, you know better. Get that winter coat back out, along with the gloves and hat or earmuffs.

Also, keep an eye on the ground. Piles of snow at the edges of roads, sidewalks and parking lots melted a lot within the past few days, forming puddles that have now frozen, so you could find patches of ice.