Caught On Video: Meriden police involved after delivery driver throws delicate package

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man contacted News 8 via Report-It to encourage Connecticut consumers to speak up after a delicate package he was expecting was not handled with care.

In surveillance video, the delivery driver can be seen throwing the package out his car window, breaking the delicate electronic equipment inside. Once the recipient complained to the courier company, the driver came back to his house a total of four times. Now, Meriden police are involved.

Robert Blake, of Meriden, was expecting a delivery of a wireless router at his home on Friday, February 17th. The day came and went.

On Saturday, February 18th, Blake visited the Lasership Meriden Facility. According to Blake, the building was open, but no one was there.

So the facility itself that’s in Meriden was wide open. Anyone could of have gone in there and taken anything they wanted.

When he called the company, he says the driver gave the package a good toss. Then, the driver came back once his company told him Blake had surveillance cameras. Blake said the driver came back to his home more than once.

So the driver comes back for a second time and puts the package on the porch. That’s not as much of an issue as the driver comes back 3 more times after that.

Blake says when he opened the box, the wireless router was broken. He says he’s confused and concerned as the last driver’s visit was on Sunday, February 19th; so he filed a police report.

The real alarming piece was a delivery guy constantly coming back to your house with no package you don’t know if he’s trying to say sorry or something else.

He spoke with the Vice President of Lasership, who told him this particular driver has been working there for ten years; and they talked about suspending the driver. Lasership refunded the money for the package, and Amazon sent Blake a new item.

Attorney Tara Knight says actions like this could prompt a civil or even criminal suit.

It’s such a violation when you see something that you’ve ordered and paid for handled that way. The criminal act is criminal mischief or destruction of property if it intentionally or recklessly thrown.

Knight also says the returning visits are also a concern.

That really raises eyebrows. there could be an innocent explanation, but its kind of creepy and there could be a nefarious explanation as well.

Blake says he just hopes this will motivate others to speak up if they have a problem with the company.

The effort to get the response I don’t think it’s something the average person has the time for or even the techonolgy to make that stuff aware.

News 8 reached out to Lasership to get their side of this story. They told us no comment.

The Better Business Bureau gave the company an ‘F’, and over 200 complaints have been filed against Lasership.

You can always check on a business to see what kind of rating they have before you use their services by heading to the Better Business Bureau website.