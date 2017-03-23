CCSU student’s death ruled accidental after falling off bar rooftop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The medical examiner’s office has released new information about the death of a CCSU student who fell off of a bar’s rooftop in Hartford earlier this month and was killed.

According to the medical examiner’s office, 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie of East Granby died from blunt injuries to her head, torso and extremities. They have ruled her death an accident.

Lavoie fell off of the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon on Allyn Street in Hartford on March 3. Police say she used a fake I.D. to get into the bar.

The Angry Bull Saloon has since voluntarily closed.