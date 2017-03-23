Connecticut woman’s embezzlement trial ends in mistrial

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut woman charged with embezzling about $200,000 from her employer has ended with a hung jury.

The Bulletin reports that the judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of Lauri Villa, of Willimantic, after the jury said it was deadlocked.

The 54-year-old Villa, a bookkeeper for Lebanon farmer and trucking company owner James Grover, is charged with embezzling the money over a 10-year period.

Grover testified he discovered the theft after Villa quit in December 2012. He said she stole the money by giving him blank checks to sign for what he thought were routine expenses, and then making them out to herself or to cash.

Villa testified that the checks were gifts, and Grover disguised many entries in his check register himself.

