Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Art of Glass Blowing

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — With temperatures so low this morning, this story will warm you up a little bit. We’re getting in touch with our artistic side at the Arch One Design in Old Saybrook.

A glass blowing flame is anywhere between 2192°F and 3992°F. Owner and artist Rob Wallace explains how his passion for glass art began:

I’ve been working with glass, doing research for science for 30 years. After being diagnosed with cancer, I found this as a good way to release. To just be in the moment doing the glass… melting it and reflecting back on my life. So I want to enjoy the art side of it, and share it with people who find my work beautiful and just never had an opportunity to really do it.

Arch One provides hands-on classes for beginners and experienced artists. Classes range from bead making to free-form glass sculpting.

Good news – Wallace is now cancer-free, and does a lot of work with Smilow Caner Hospital at Yale. Learn more about Wallace’s glass blowing classes and shop at their website, and visit them in person: 4 Center Rd, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer