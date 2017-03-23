Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Art of Glass Blowing

By Published: Updated:
glass blowing classes arch one glass old saybrook ct

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) —   With temperatures so low this morning, this story will warm you up a little bit. We’re getting in touch with our artistic side at the Arch One Design in Old Saybrook.

A glass blowing flame is anywhere between 2192°F and 3992°F. Owner and artist Rob Wallace explains how his passion for glass art began:

I’ve been working with glass, doing research for science for 30 years. After being diagnosed with cancer, I found this as a good way to release. To just be in the moment doing the glass… melting it and reflecting back on my life. So I want to enjoy the art side of it, and share it with people who find my work beautiful and just never had an opportunity to really do it.

Arch One provides hands-on classes for beginners and experienced artists. Classes range from bead making to free-form glass sculpting.

Good news – Wallace is now cancer-free, and does a lot of work with Smilow Caner Hospital at Yale. Learn more about Wallace’s glass blowing classes and shop at their website, and visit them in person: 4 Center Rd, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s