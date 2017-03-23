CT Republicans urge delay on health care bill

In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers say the current House Republican Health Care Bill, the American Health Care Act, will cost Connecticut millions by shifting Medicaid responsibilities to each state, through a block-grant formula. Not to mention, a prediction by the Congressional Budget Office that said millions could lose health coverage altogether.

“Right now the House is in chaos because they’re realizing this reverse Robin Hood bill will costs states like Connecticut hundreds of millions of dollars and it will kick people off insurance,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Even Connecticut Republicans urged caution. Senate Republican President Len Fasano and House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan that says in part “…we ask that you work with Congress to give legislators across our nation the time needed to fully understand and vet the proposed policies.”

“House Republican leadership is making a bad bill even worse,” Blumenthal said. “It’s going from horrible to horrific.”

Amidst it all, the White House sounded optimistic after meeting with conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus, who remained on the fence.

“We’ve continued to make progress everyday,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “We walked out with more and more members in favor of the American Health Care Act.”

Republican leadership said they plan to vote on the AHCA Friday morning.

