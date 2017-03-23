Dayville Woman Arrested in Connection With Car Jacking

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police say they have a suspect in custody, in connection with a car jacking in Putnam. Celina Cousineau of Dayville, Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday. Police say she and a male accomplice stole a car in Putnam back in November of 2016. The two drove the stolen car into Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police were able to apprehend the pair. They were arrested, and Cousineau was transperted back to Connecticut Thursday. She is due in court on Friday.

Advertisement