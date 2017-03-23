Dayville Woman Arrested in Connection With Car Jacking

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police say they have a suspect in custody, in connection with a car jacking in Putnam. Celina Cousineau of Dayville, Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday. Police say she and a male accomplice stole a car in Putnam back in November of 2016. The two drove the stolen car into Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police were able to apprehend the pair. They were arrested, and Cousineau was transperted back to Connecticut Thursday. She is due in court on Friday.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.