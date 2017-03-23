Drought ends in part of Connecticut

By Published:

(WTNH) — Slow and steady improvement continues in the drought conditions in Connecticut.

The latest update from the United States Drought Monitor has sliced the drought severity of the drought across a large part of the state, and far Eastern Connecticut is no longer in a drought. A sliver of the immediate Shoreline in Fairfield County is also out of the drought and into “abnormally dry” conditions.

One week ago, all of Connecticut was in at least a moderate drought. Now, the number is down to 88% of the state. The percentage of the state in a severe drought was cut nearly in half. Last week 76% of CT was in a severe drought, with this week’s update 42% of the state is in a severe drought.

All of this improvement comes even as this year has not been particularly wet to date. Most of the state has seen 80-90% of the normal precipitation (rain/snow) in 2017. Conditions may continue improving over the next few weeks as the pattern looks unsettled for late March and early April.

20170321 ct trd Drought ends in part of Connecticut

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s