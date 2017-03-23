Drought ends in part of Connecticut

(WTNH) — Slow and steady improvement continues in the drought conditions in Connecticut.

The latest update from the United States Drought Monitor has sliced the drought severity of the drought across a large part of the state, and far Eastern Connecticut is no longer in a drought. A sliver of the immediate Shoreline in Fairfield County is also out of the drought and into “abnormally dry” conditions.

One week ago, all of Connecticut was in at least a moderate drought. Now, the number is down to 88% of the state. The percentage of the state in a severe drought was cut nearly in half. Last week 76% of CT was in a severe drought, with this week’s update 42% of the state is in a severe drought.

All of this improvement comes even as this year has not been particularly wet to date. Most of the state has seen 80-90% of the normal precipitation (rain/snow) in 2017. Conditions may continue improving over the next few weeks as the pattern looks unsettled for late March and early April.