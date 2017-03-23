Family-owned farm in Northford sells goods locally

NORTHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be a little early to think about flowers and plants, but at a family-owned farm in Northford, they’ve been getting ready all winter.

In this edition of Working for Connecticut, we go inside the greenhouse at Defrancesco Farm.

“The blizzard was less than what we expected. We didn’t need all that snow, all that wind. We are up and running and we keep going because spring is coming,” Mike Defrancesco of Defrancesco Farms said.

The farm is over 100 years old. Defrancesco’s great grandfather bought a piece of land and his grandfather started it then his dad, himself and his brothers.

“We are all doing it. I’m fourth generation. Fifth generation is around the corner, but it’s all family,” Defrancesco said.

Farming was something Defrancesco said he always did. He went to school and got a business degree, but still works on the farm.

“We push local. We like to sell to stores that are all family owned. We like to sell to local people and like seeing local people come in,” Defrancesco said.

He said they’re happy to know where people’s plants, flowers and vegetables come from. He remarks that it’s an experience that’s truly amazing.

The farm has six acres that are under glass. They raise ornamental flowers for the spring, summer and fall. They have two goats that are in the greenhouse since it’s too cold for them to go outside.

“Somebody had a litter of goats. They had 12 goats and needed to find a home for them. Obviously with my kids being animal lovers they said, “Hey Dad, can we have some?” So we set them up in the greenhouse here and they’re enjoying life.

