Guilford police warn of string of car thefts, break-ins

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Guilford have a warning after some recent car thefts and break-ins.

On Friday night, thieves took cars out of two different driveways in the northern part of town. Last month, thieves stole items out of cars in the southern part of town. In all these cases, police say the cars were unlocked and the cars that were stolen all had the keys inside.

Police say everyone can learn from that mistake.

“So whether it’s your vehicle, whether it’s your home, whether it’s a shed out back, lock your personal possessions and make yourself a hard target because, if you don’t, it’s only a matter of time,” said Sgt. Kurt Fasulo, Guilford Police Department.

One of the stolen cars was found in Hartford. It’s now being processed for evidence. A second was stolen from a house on Durham Road is still missing.

