Hartford man pleads guilty to selling heroin involved in deadly Enfield overdose

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has pleaded guilty to selling heroin involved in a deadly overdose in Enfield.

Aaron Gyambibi, 26, pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court Thursday to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

Prosecutors say a 31-year-old man was found dead in an Enfield home on May 7, 2016. They say he used heroin sold by Gyambibi just before his death. The medical examiner determined the victim died from acute heroin and fentanyl toxicities.

Gyambibi is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6. He could get up to 20 years in prison.