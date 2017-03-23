How to attract buyers to your property

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you are looking to sell your home this year, now is the prime time to put it up on the market. There are inexpensive things you can do inside and out to get buyers to picture themselves in your home.

Let the buying and selling begin! We are at the beginning of peak buying time for the Connecticut housing market and if you’re looking to sell there are inexpensive steps you can take to attract buyers.

Gina Jacobs with Gina Jacobs Real Estate and Property Management says the first step is to create curb appeal.

“Don’t have the kids toys all over the yard, put the garbage cans away, put some flowers around your mailbox. Just make it presentable and pretty. Knock the cobwebs off from your front door,” Jacobs said.

A fresh coat of paint inside or outside is an inexpensive way to freshen any home up, just keep the colors neutral. Organize those closets! People love storage and they’ll want to open doors and see what you have. Also, make sure rooms are well lit. Remember to put your personal items and pet’s accessories away because not everyone likes animals!

As you clean things up, remember to price your home fairly. Jacobs says shooting too high is the biggest mistake people make.

“I find that sellers who overprice end up dropping and dropping and dropping and sometimes it seems like the listing gets stale. By the time they sell, they take a bigger cut than if they just priced a bit more competitively right from the start,” Jacobs added.

The time to list is now. Most families with kids want to get in an settled early in the summer, well before back-to-school time.

If there is one thing you may want to spend money on, it’s professional photos. You want pictures to do the home justice when it comes to how spacious rooms are and what kind of natural lighting they have. A photographer can help you achieve that. Nowadays people like to take a virtual tour of the property before taking a trip out.