In the Bender Kitchen: The Garde Arts Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Garde Arts Center was created in 1985 as a non-profit performing arts organization in order to save and restore the historic Garde Theatre, one of the few remaining historic movie palaces in Connecticut. Built in 1926 during the golden era of the motion pictures and vaudeville theatres, the beautifully restored Moroccan interior of the 1438 seat Garde Theatre, now boasts state-of-the-art stage and digital film equipment that offers an air-conditioned, audience-friendly theatre venue in a unique and beautiful atmosphere.

PAD THAI

Recipe by Chef Tai Supawan

Ingredients:

2 Tbsps. of Soy bean oil OR vegetable oil

2 Large Eggs

3 large, peeled and deveined shrimp

4 ounces of sliced chicken (about 1 inch slices)

2 cups of rice noodle (measured raw)

½ cup of water

2 ½ Tbsps. of Fish sauce

1 Tbsp. of Soy sauce

2 Tbsps. of Tamarind sauce

3 Tbsps. of Palm Sugar

2 whole scallions

1 cup of bean sprouts

2 generous Tbsps. of coarsely chopped unsalted roasted peanuts (optional)

Hot ground pepper to taste (optional)

1 large lime, cut in half (optional)

Preparation:

Over high heat, heat up a medium size wok and add the oil Crack the two eggs and scramble until the egg is cooked Add chicken, shrimp and toss until half-cooked Add the rice noodles, constantly stir-frying scooping and flipping until they’re soft Add water and continue tossing until water is half way evaporated Toss in the different sauces, palm sugar, bean sprouts, and scallions Toss/cook for about 30 seconds to a minute, mixing well Serve with choice of optional sides (peanuts, lime and hot ground pepper)

For more information visit www.gardearts.org