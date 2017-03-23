Kallie Branciforte: DIY Face Masks at Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – YouTuber/blogger, Kallie Branciforte is here sharing 3 DIY face masks you can make at home.
Smoothing Mask
1 Tablespoon used coffee grounds
2 Tablespoons coconut oil, melted.
Combine and massage onto face in soft, circular motions for 1 minute. Leave on for an additional 5 minutes and rinse away.
Protection Mask
1 Egg
1 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree
Wisk together and apply a thin layer to the face. Leave on for 10 minutes and then rinse away.
Moisturizing Mask
1 tablespoon raw honey, warmed
1 tablespoon Greek yogurt, plain
Combine the two ingredients and apply generously to your face. Leave on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse away and follow up with a moisturizer.
For more information head on over to butfirstcoffeeblog.com