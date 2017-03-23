London on high alert after deadly terror attack

Related Coverage 5 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament

LONDON (WTNH)– The investigation is ongoing in London after a deadly attack Wednesday.

Here’s what we know so far: Seven people have been arrested during overnight raids. Right now police say four people are dead, including the suspect, and at least 40 are injured, with some in critical condition.

Police still have not released the name of the suspect. Police say they believe it was an act of “Islamic related terrorism” and they believe the suspect acted alone. Many still in shock around the world.

Tourists in London say they just remember bodies all over the bridge.

“We heard gun shots because we were crawling on the bridge, there was bodies literally, like 10, at least 10 – 12 just lying along different parts of the bridge,” said a witness.

The tragedy is not only affecting those in London but students studying abroad, including a Quinnipiac University sophomore.

It’s late-morning in London right now. Just a short time ago, officers stood outside Scotland Yard in London for a moment of silence, paying tribute to the victims.

The attacker, allegedly drove his car on the sidewalk along the Westminster Bridge hitting a number of people. That is a very popular area, especially for tourists because of its location to some popular sights, such as Big Ben and the London Eye Ferris Wheel.

After driving over the bridge, the attacker crashed into a gate outside Parliament. Then reportedly got out of the car with a knife and continued his attack before he was shot and killed by police. Among the dead was a 15 year veteran of the London police force.

Kassie Mendes is a student at Quinnipiac University. She’s from Danbury but is currently in London studying abroad. She spoke with News 8 via Skype about the aftermath of the attack.

“I can see the city out of my window. I would say there are definitely less people out then there normally is. I know I talked to a few of my roommates who have been out because of classes and everyone is to themselves more than usual,” she said.

Kassie says there is a protocol involved in something like this while studying overseas. She had to contact people to let them know she was OK. Quinnipiac also checked on her and other students as well.

In London, there will be an extra police presence in the coming days to reassure the public. As you can imagine, a lot of people are rattled by what happened.