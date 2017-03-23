Man charged for illegally collecting thousands in unemployment fraud

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested for allegedly illegally collecting almost $9,000 in unemployment compensation benefits.

According to the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice, 31-year-old Jose Velez was charged with one count each of larceny first-degree by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.

An investigation was launched on Velez following a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Velez fraudulently collected approximately $8,682 in unemployment benefits from Dec. 2014 through May 2015, but records show that he was employed during that time, according to officials.

Velez is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction serving a six-year sentence for convictions of robbery first-degree and escape from custody.

Bond for Velez on his latest charges is $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 27, 2017.