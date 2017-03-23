March the Coldest Month So Far

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

The month of March has sure been eventful and cold with many days that saw brutal wind chill temperatures and even a significant winter storm where parts of the state recorded near 2 feet of snow.

To go along with that, March has sure been cold. As a matter of fact, so far the average temperature in March has been colder than the average temperature in both January and February for both the shoreline and inland communities.

If March along the shoreline finishes colder than January, it will be the first time since 1967 and if colder than February, it would be the first time since 1984. As we head inland, if March finishes colder than January, it will be the first time since 1959 and if colder than February, it would be the first time since 1984. That’s incredible!

But will we? Temperatures do moderate closer to normal and even a little above as we head into the weekend. (Normal this time of the year is 49°F for the shore and 50°F inland.) That being said, next week we go right back to below normal temps. I think there’s a very good chance that March ends up being colder than February but January will be close to breaking it.

How about snowfall?

Both the shore and inland reporting stations have recorded above normal snowfall for the season. So far at Sikorsky Airport in Stratford, 40.9″ of snow has accumulated. That’s well above the normal of 25.9″ for this date. Inland (Bradley Airport) has recorded 60.8″ of snowfall so far this year, that’s more than 22.0″ above the normal of 38.0″ for this date.

Is there any more snow in the forecast?

We may see a few wet snowflakes fall to the ground tomorrow midday but we’re not expecting any accumulation from it. Looking beyond that, there are numerous events that bring precipitation but it’s looking like they will be rain makers.

