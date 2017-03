MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the hunt for a bank robbery suspect and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Police say a man held up the Webster Bank on Merwin Avenue around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, the man handed the teller a note saying he had a bomb. He then took off in a green or grey pick-up truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

A $500 reward is being offered.