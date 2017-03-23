Mohegan Sun & Tribal Leadership to release plans on new Expo Center

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders of Mohegan Sun will be holding a press conference to announce plans over a new Expo Center.

Executives of the Mohegan Tribe will be announcing plans over an all new and much anticipated expansion to their resort in Uncasville. The casino will be adding a 131,00 square foot Expo Center, which is set to be up and running in the summer of 2018.

According to the New Haven Register, plans include a new ballroom and meeting place. The project is expected to cost $80 million to complete.

A press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. on March 23rd, on the upper level of the Winter Entrance of the casino.