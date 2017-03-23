New Haven alderman to take part in national sanctuary cities gathering

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Alderman will be presenting New Haven‘s experiences as a sanctuary city to lawmakers from across the country.

Alderman Darryl Brackeen Jr. will be joining a first ever conference of its kind in the country where he will be sharing lessons and best practices that the city of New Haven has experienced as a sanctuary city.

A National Convening Seeking Sanctuary: Municipal Policy to Confront Mass Deportation and Criminalization will take place at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City on March 27th and 28.

The goal of the gathering is to help lawmakers protect their immigrants, and fight for sanctuary policies with growing threats from the Trump Administration. Among those expected to attend are legal and academic scholars, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the National Immigrant Law Center and lawmakers from the Northeast to Texas.