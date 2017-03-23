New Horizons Resource Officer Accused of Repeated Harassment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven Police officer was suspended after an internal affairs investigation found he made unwanted sexual advances toward students and staff at New Horizons School.

An unnamed student filed the complaint against Officer Jeremie Elliott on January 8th. The Department findings were made public for the first time Wednesday. The female student alleged Elliott approached her at school and her workplace and asked her come home with him for a “full body massage”. The student further alleged Elliott asked her not to tell anyone about his request, because he could get in trouble, according to the investigation paperwork. He was suspended for ten days and transferred away from the school.

New Haven Police Union Attorney Marshall Segar said the union filed a grievance on Elliott’s behalf in response to the internal affairs investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

“We believe there were shortcomings on the investigation perhaps in violation of the collective bargaining agreement,” said Segar.

The complaint also details statements made by New Horizons Principal Maureen Bransfield.

“She was not surprised, because she had firsthand knowledge of how inappropriate he can be,” read the IA investigation. After claiming Elliott sent her sexually inappropriate text messages, two other New Horizons female staffers came to Bransfield with complaints of their own. [Staff] complained that [Elliott] had been overly aggressive and inappropriate with them. One of them explained to her that she asked him to stop his “sexually unwanted advances”.

Bransfield’s statement claims she asked for a new school resource officer to be assigned to the school, which was denied. She did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment.

Since 2013, Officer Jeremie Elliott was a School Resource Officer at the alternative high school and has been reassigned to “desk duty”. He was also punished for searching for female students on Facebook and watching videos on Hulu and Netflix from a school computer.

News8 asked New Haven Police to comment on allegations of sexual harassment that had been long reported to department staff. All requests for comment were declined.