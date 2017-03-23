New Milford man gets 14 years in suspected dealer’s death

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 24-year-old New Milford man has been sent to prison for 14 years in connection with the 2015 death of a suspected drug dealer after a prospective sale went wrong.

The Republican-American reports that Steven Vlash was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of first-degree manslaughter stemming from the death of 35-year-old Carl Brown Jr.

Police say Vlash and a co-defendant drove to a corner in Waterbury where Brown reportedly sold crack cocaine.

Witnesses testified that Brown said something about them taking “the crack” and was last seen holding onto the passenger-side window of Vlash’s truck as it drove away.

Brown struck his back on a road sign and was later found in the middle of the street suffering from a head injury. He died at a hospital.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

 

