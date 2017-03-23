New study ranks Connecticut as 9th most innovative state

(WTNH) – According to a new study by WalletHub, Connecticut is ranked as the 9th most innovative state in the country. The data set looks at the number of STEM professionals, research and development spending per capita, and average internet speed.

The Top 10 list of Most Innovative States are:

  1. Washington, DC
  2. Maryland
  3. Massachusetts
  4. California
  5. Colorado
  6. Washington
  7. Virginia
  8. Utah
  9. Connecticut
  10. New Hampshire

As for the least innovative states, the bottom three are Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.

To view the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890/

 

