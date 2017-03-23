North Branford town employees: don’t get rid of dispatch center

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford town employees are asking for their 911 dispatcher center to stay.

Workers at the center are going to be speaking out at a town council meeting on Thursday March 23rd. That meeting is set to get underway 7:00 p.m. at North Branford Intermediate School.

The operation center being talked about is at 654 Foxon Road. Right now the town is considering outsourcing this operation.

Employees argue that if that is done it would impact public safety.

Again, that meeting will begin 7 p.m. on Thursday at North Branford Intermediate.