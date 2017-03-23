Portion of Country Club Road in Avon will be closed Friday

By Published:

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have to travel on Country Club Road in Avon, you may want to find another route on Friday.

Police say a portion of Country Club Road from Stony Corners Road to Winding Lane and Country Club Road at Tamara Circle will be closed on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The North Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction Team will be working there to complete their investigation to Wednesday’s fatal school bus accident.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured onto Winding Lane and Stony Corners Road. There will be appropriate signage to direct drivers through the detour.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s