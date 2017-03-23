Portion of Country Club Road in Avon will be closed Friday

Related Coverage Police identify bus driver killed in Avon school bus crash

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have to travel on Country Club Road in Avon, you may want to find another route on Friday.

Police say a portion of Country Club Road from Stony Corners Road to Winding Lane and Country Club Road at Tamara Circle will be closed on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The North Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction Team will be working there to complete their investigation to Wednesday’s fatal school bus accident.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured onto Winding Lane and Stony Corners Road. There will be appropriate signage to direct drivers through the detour.