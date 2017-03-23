See it or Skip it: This Weekend’s Big Movie Releases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The weekend is just around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a set of brand new movies. First up is CHiPs.

“This is the latest TV series to be taken to the big screen,” said Film Critic Jackson Murphy, who goes by the moniker Lights Camera Jackson. “We’ve had so many over the years.”

The reboot of the hit TV show follows the escapades of two California Highway Patrol officers

You’ve got Dax Shepard; he’s the writer director and star of this movie,” Murphy explained. “Michael Peña plays Ponch.”

“When asked how he thinks die-hard CHiPs fans will feel about the film, Murphy said, “I don’t know. I feel like they’re going to think it’s too modern, they’re going to think it’s too edgy, especially considering this was a drama series on TV and now they’re spinning it as a comedy.”

So should you see it or skip it?

“To me this looks really, really unfunny so I’m going to say skip it to CHiPs,” Murphy said.

The next big release this weekend is Life, a science fiction horror film.

“It’s a good cast –- Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds,” Murphy said.

The team of astronauts discover life on Mars.

“They want to come back to Earth,” Murphy explained. “They hope nothing goes wrong, but of course, everything goes wrong.”

Murphy says Life has a lot of potential to be a hit at the box office.

“You can see that in the visual effects,” he explained.

But the big question is, should you see it or skip it?

“I think you should see Life but with caution,” Murphy said. “The premise has a lot of potential to it and I like the cast members, but it could be very predictable especially because we’ve had so many of these space movies over the past five years.”

Last but not least is Saban’s Power Rangers.

“There have been TV shows, movies, toys, games, even a stage show based on the Power Rangers and with these characters,” Murphy said. “They’re very popular. I just don’t know if they’re popular to my generation and even younger.”

In the film Elizabeth Banks plays the villain Rita Repulsa.

“Lionsgate needs a new franchise since Twilight, The Hunger Games and Divergent are all done,” Murphy said.

Should you see it or skip it?

“For die-hard Power Rangers fans you’ve got to know where this property is being taken now so you’ve got to go see it otherwise it’s not really geared towards older audiences so they should skip it,” Murphy said.

For more movie reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.