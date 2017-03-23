Special Town Council Meeting to Discuss Future of North Branford’s 911 Dispatch Center

Published:

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A special town council meeting will be held in North Branford on Thursday, to discuss the future of the emergency dispatch center in town. The meeting will be about a proposal to merge the dispatch center with Branford’s 911 center.

The police chief, fire chief and union representatives for dispatchers will have the chance to speak at the meeting. The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. in the North Branford Intermediate School Cafeteria. The public is invited to attend.

