State police release new details on baby found in reservoir in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– State police have released new details on the baby who was found deceased in a reservoir in Harwinton on Tuesday.

State police say the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag in Bristol Reservoir #4, near Route 72.  That baby was identified as a boy, who was born approximately 1-2 weeks ago.

Police also released information about the mother involved. They say the mother is a Connecticut resident and that she is working with detectives as they continue to investigate the incident. She has also been provided medical care.

