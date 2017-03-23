Target in Newington evacuated due to bomb threat

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Target store in Newington was evacuated on Thursday after receiving a threat.

Police say at approximately 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the Target on the Berlin Turnpike for a report of a bomb threat. The store manager said they received the threat via telephone.

Once officers got there, all occupants were evacuated. Members of the Newington Police Department physically searched the store along with a bomb detection K-9 from the Hartford Police Department’s bomb squad.

According to officials, nothing suspicious was found inside of the store.

If you know anything about this incident, officers would like to hear from you. You can call them at (860) 666-8445.