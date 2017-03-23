Thursday is National Puppy Day!

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As if we don’t dote on our pets enough, there’s a good chance puppies will get some extra love on Thursday. That’s because Thursday is National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day, which has been held yearly on March 23rd since it began in 2006, promotes adoption rather than getting dogs from breeders. It’s actually dedicated to raising awareness about puppy adoption.

Thursday is National Puppy Day!

This is to celebrate all breeds and to recognize the wide range of dogs that need to be rescued each year. For more information on Puppy Day, click here.

 

