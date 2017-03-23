UConn adding new high tech buses

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – University of Connecticut students will soon be traveling around the campus in style with the arrival of ten new high tech buses.

The school says the will all be outfitted with 16 USB ports, bike rakes and what they call a ‘kneeling’ technology, that is designed to make it easier for people to get on and off of the buses.

Starting next year, the fleet will also be outfitted with WiFi for students who need to stay connected. The UConn Transportation service will put the last of the new buses into service Thursday and have an open house of sorts for any student or teacher who have questions about the new fleet.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s