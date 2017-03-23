UConn adding new high tech buses

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – University of Connecticut students will soon be traveling around the campus in style with the arrival of ten new high tech buses.

The school says the will all be outfitted with 16 USB ports, bike rakes and what they call a ‘kneeling’ technology, that is designed to make it easier for people to get on and off of the buses.

Starting next year, the fleet will also be outfitted with WiFi for students who need to stay connected. The UConn Transportation service will put the last of the new buses into service Thursday and have an open house of sorts for any student or teacher who have questions about the new fleet.