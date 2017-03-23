West Haven man charged with trespassing while “looking for help”

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police charged a man with trespassing back in January, when he crashed his car into a pond and broke into a nearby home while searching for help.

Milford police say that on Wednesday morning, officers arrested Jerry Rollins, Jr. The 33-year-old West Haven man is accused of breaking into a home while police say he was “looking for help.”

Rollins had allegedly “driven his vehicle off the road” and into a pond off of Tomahawk Lane.

Police say Rollins was “looking for help” when he broke into a nearby home that was unoccupied, using a rear window to get inside and call for help.

Rollins was charged with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. His arraignment is scheduled on April 18.