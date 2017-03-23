Study: Your phone has more germs than a toilet seat

(WTNH) — Next time you take it out your cell phone and press it firmly against your cheek how clean do you think it is?

Researchers in London and Arizona have found your cell phone can can contain 10 times more germs than a toilet seat. Dr Ulysses Wu is the Chief of Infectious Diseases at St. Francis Hospital says the study does make sense.

There are a lot of germs everywhere to be honest so if you culture anything you’re probably going to be able to grow something, but cell phones have a higher cell count of organisms just because we handle it with our own hands,” Wu said.

Researchers concluded that when you shake somebody’s hand or pull on a doorknob then text on your phone and put it to your face, you’re taking the germs and putting them directly into the area that’s most likely to get you sick. Dr. Wu says you need to be aware of it.

“There are transmittable diseases things like influenza live viruses, the common cold, that if somebody else has handled that then yes if you put it closer to your face and these viruses, theoretically you may run a risk of transmission.”

So you want to make sure to wipe down your cell phone with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Make sure you take it out of the case every once in a while and give it a thorough cleaning especially now during the cold weather when germs are most likely to be past.

