2 trains clip each other in busy New York City station

By Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers say two trains clipped each other during the morning rush at New York City’s Penn Station.

The minor collision involved an Amtrak train and a New Jersey Transit train. Photos posted on social media show dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the Amtrak train derailed and service has been suspended into the station. Some trains were backing up the line into New Jersey.

Passenger Jordan Geary posted on Twitter that the collision blew out his window, but nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to comment requests.

The Fire Department of New York says it was summoned to the scene. It had no immediate information on any injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s