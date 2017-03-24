Are some departments foot-dragging on citizen complaints law?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have some Connecticut police departments been dragging their feet on implementing a law to make it easier for citizens to complain about alleged police misconduct?

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut says it has heard complaints from around the state and thinks the law needs to be tightened up to ensure compliance.

An infamous incident of police harassment in East Haven, recorded by New Haven priest James Manship, resulted in a federal investigation, cops convicted and a total revamping of how the police department works in that city. It also was part of the inspiration for a state law to assist citizens in making complaints against what they perceive as police misconduct.

Passed three years ago, it requires departments to have a ‘complaint form’ available on their website and at another location, like a municipal building in town. They must accept anonymous complaints and there must be no retaliation. The A.C.L.U. of Connecticut has heard from people around the state saying there remain many barriers to making complaints against the police.

In fact, the A.C.L.U. found that a third of police departments were not complying with things like having the complaint forms on their websites.

“Some people with literacy issues or spoke other languages were not getting assistance in filling out the reports which is required right now by policy,” said Attorney David McGuire of the A.C.L.U.

Proposed changes in the law include having a state-wide standardized complaint form, requiring that departments track complaints and report them to the state, and if there is no compliance, state funds would be withheld.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association says most of the problems the A.C.L.U. found have been corrected.

“In talking with several chiefs they were unaware that it wasn’t on the website and they added it to their website. Some were unaware that it had to be placed in a separate area in town and they made sure that was done,” said Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson representing the Chiefs Association.

Chief Melanson also says the Chiefs Association can develop a standardized complaint form that should address some of these proposals without having to impose it by law.