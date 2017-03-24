Birth control pill linked to reduced risk of certain cancers

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC NEWS) – For many women, remembering to take their birth control pill every day is a bit of an annoyance. A new study out suggests it may be worth their while to remember it – and not just to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Researchers from Scotland recently published a report, finding that women who have taken the pill end up with a reduced risk of colon, endometrial, ovarian and blood cancers. Lastly they now say, up to thirty years.

The group has been following more than 46,000 women since the 1960s, finding that women who had been on the pill were less likely to develop those cancers over their lifetime, compared to those who never took it.

The benefits lasted long after they stopped the pill, so nobody should take it for any longer than they need birth control.

Women on the pill are known to have an increased risk of breast and cervical cancers, but the risk goes back to normal about five years after stopping.

It’s just one more reason to remember to take that pesky little pill tonight.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s