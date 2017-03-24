Birth control pill linked to reduced risk of certain cancers

(ABC NEWS) – For many women, remembering to take their birth control pill every day is a bit of an annoyance. A new study out suggests it may be worth their while to remember it – and not just to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Researchers from Scotland recently published a report, finding that women who have taken the pill end up with a reduced risk of colon, endometrial, ovarian and blood cancers. Lastly they now say, up to thirty years.

The group has been following more than 46,000 women since the 1960s, finding that women who had been on the pill were less likely to develop those cancers over their lifetime, compared to those who never took it.

The benefits lasted long after they stopped the pill, so nobody should take it for any longer than they need birth control.

Women on the pill are known to have an increased risk of breast and cervical cancers, but the risk goes back to normal about five years after stopping.

It’s just one more reason to remember to take that pesky little pill tonight.