Bristol man arrested in connection with Wilton car burglaries

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bristol man was arrested after police say he stole credit cards from cars in Wilton. 27-year-old Jay Crump, Jr. faces a number of charges.

Police say the charges stem from incidents back in December. Police say two car burglaries took place on December 21 and December 22. Police say after those burglaries, a victim’s credit card was used. Police say the card was used in Waterbury and Southington. Police say surveillance video helped them name Crump as a suspect.

Police say the expect to make more arrests.