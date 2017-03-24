Environmentalists fight to keep the bottle deposit law

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Redemption centers across the state are busy with people redeeming plastic water bottles and soda cans for cash.

“People are surviving on these nickels,” said Bobby Dunn, the owner of Connecticut Redemption Center in Waterbury.

This week, the Environmental Committee passed a bill that would repeal the state’s bottle deposit law and replace it with a four cent tax.

“The whole reason that people pick up those bottles off the streets when they end up in our beaches in our open spaces is because they actually have a value, a five cent value that you can redeem for a nickel,” said Louis W. Burch, the Connecticut Program Director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

Dunn says business has been steady. He’s even opening up another location in Wallingford, but he’s fearful he could lose his business if the bottle deposit program is eliminated.

Dunn said businesses wouldn’t be the only ones affected.

“All the garbage will be in the streets, and in the parks. It is just going to be a nightmare again,” said Dunn.

Louis Burch said data has shown the bottle program is successful in recycling bottles and cans that would otherwise end up polluting our roadways and beaches.

“We know that the bottle bill is a proven effective system for reducing litter in our communities and promoting recycling,” said Burch.