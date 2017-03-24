Freebie Friday! Bowling, kids fair and dog days!

Related Coverage Freebie Friday: Best clubs for free birthday goodies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the end of the week which means it’s Freebie Friday! There’s something here for you, your kids and yes, even the family dog gets a freebie deal this week.

Here are the deals:

Kids under 12 are free this weekend at the kids fun fair at the XL Center this weekend at 10 a.m. both days. They’ll be able to see a number of unique animals.

You can bowl for free in Wallingford Saturday from 12 to 4 at the Brunswick Zone Colony Lanes. They’re having a preview party with giveaways, food and drink.

The Beauty and the Beast movie is the inspiration behind a free lego lumiere for kids at Toys R Us Saturday from 1 to 3.

Your pooches are invited to a free event just for them at Bass Pro Shops Saturday from 11 to 4.

And you have until next week to use the buy one get one free deal at Bertucci’s.

You can get $5 or $3 off at Longhorn Steakhouse depending on what you get and here’s a 20% coupon to Denny’s.

There’s also a free event to learn all about portion control in Manchester next Wednesday from noon to one at the Connecticare Center.

As always make sure to call ahead and make sure your establishment is participating.