Gray skies, showers into next week

(WTNH) — Our best bet is to put on a happy face as gray skies dominate the weather scene in Connecticut through early next week. It will stay cooler than normal through Monday, and showers are possible at times Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will also be extended dry/cloudy stretches.

The temperature may reach the low to mid 50s briefly at the Shoreline through midday Saturday before it turns cooler in the afternoon. Showers are possible as the cooler weather arrives in the afternoon/evening. The temperature will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by Saturday evening. Showers end Saturday evening, and it will turn colder overnight. Patchy black ice is possible as any wet surfaces freeze. The best chance of a few slick spots is inland.

Sunday looks gray and chilly with a northeast breeze. There will likely not be steady rain, but a few showers cannot be ruled out. The temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but feeling colder because of the 10-20 mph breeze.

The best bet for rain during this week is on Monday as a storm center passes through New England. An east to southeast breeze will get the temperature into the 40s to low 50s. We’ll start to snap out of the funk in the middle of next week, but more rain is likely for the start of April next weekend.

Even though it will be a cloudy stretch, it does not look particularly wet. It looks like Connecticut will receive just 0.5-0.75″ of rain between Saturday and Tuesday.

There is a good chance that the Shoreline has seen its last accumulating snow of the season. The latest European model update shows a mere 0-10% chance of an inch of snow in Connecticut through the next two weeks. There are slightly higher odds inland, but snow is not imminent.